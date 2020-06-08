PICS: Rural families receive aid from sugar cane farmers

Durban - Sugar cane farmers and land restitution beneficiaries on the South Coast of KZN have raised and donated close to R800 000 worth of aid to hundreds of rural families severely impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown. The Sezela Cane Growers’ Association, an affiliate of SA Canegrowers Association, raised R600 000 for food. Sezela chairman Errol Koekemoer said commercial and small-scale sugarcane farmers banded together in a bid to ease the plight and the growing poverty of scores of rural families suffering in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. Koekemoer said the decision to hand out food parcels was unanimously agreed to by the organisation’s board. The Mathulini Communal Property Association(CPA) assisted 125 members of the CPA and an additional 90 members from the general community with food parcels. Picture: Supplied

“We decided that in these exceptional and extra-ordinary times we would use funds from our ‘war chest’ to make a meaningful and substantial contribution towards the alleviation of the growing hunger among our communities,” said Koekemoer. The money was being distributed in the form of eCoupons which the recipients redeem for food at Boxer Stores in nearby towns said Koekemoer.

“Over 355 people have so far received the coupons and all have been redeemed,” he said.

He said the association intended to continue distributing eCoupons in the coming months as the impact of the pandemic deepens in these rural areas.

Koekemoer said a further R60 000 was used to purchase 4 500 face masks which the association distributed to their members, including small-scale, commercial and new freehold and land reform growers.

According to Rejoice Ncwane, a board member of the association and small-scale sugarcane grower, people were flocking to her house daily to enquire about the coupons.









She said the eCoupons and food parcels were a lifeline for those who had received them.

“So many people have no idea where their next meal is going to come from,“ said Ncwane.

Koekemoer said the kindness and generosity he had witnessed particularly from the land restitution beneficiaries, with whom the association and commercial farmers had close links, was not only heart-warming but deeply humbling.

Land restitution growers are communities which bought land through the government’s land reform programmes and have management agreements with neighbouring commercial farmers.

“The Mathulini community in the Mtwalume district packaged and distributed 218 substantial food parcels and the Mgai Community Trust, just inland of Ifafa, distributed 180 similar hampers, delivering to not only their own members but also to needy families in their areas,” Koekemoer said.









The Mathulini Communal Property Association(CPA) spokesperson Sandile Dlamini, said the CPA took a resolution to assist its 125 members and an additional 90 members from the general community with food parcels.

Dlamini said each food parcel was worth R1,500.00 and over and above the food parcels each family received one litre of hand sanitizer five face marks.

“This was an effort to alleviate the impact of Covid-19 and to ensure that during the lockdown period the members do not go hungry,” he said.

Dlamini said the CPA would assess the situation over the next few months and provide more aid if needed.









Koekemoer thanked donors and role players for their incredible response

“We are extremely grateful. Boxer Stores has been unbelievably helpful, we have dealt with the most wonderful and special people,” he said.





The Mercury