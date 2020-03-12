PICS: Skulls, dog remains removed from Durban's animal 'house of horror'

Durban - A horrific sight greeted inspectors and officials from the Durban & Coast SPCA and local police when they raided a house in Clare Estate on Thursday after neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from the property.

Durban & Coast SPCA general manager, Caroline Smith, said on Thursday, they found cats, kittens, puppies and chickens.

"There were also dogs living under cruel conditions. Some have died due to the nature of the place they are staying in," Smith said.

She said a warrant was obtained to search the property after receiving a complaint of abuse from neighbours.

"This is the second time now that we are coming to this place. The last time, we rescued 80 dogs. Sadly, they had to be put down because of the condition that they were in. There is no water and they are starving to death. The conditions that they are living in, is horrifying. Some are dead," she said.