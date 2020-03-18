PICS: Surge in demand for groceries

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Retailers have attempted to curb excessive purchasing by nervous shoppers by enforcing customer limits on essential items and changing operating hours. Since Covid-19 was declared a national disaster, customers have been buying groceries at an alarming rate, leading to empty shelves in supermarkets. All Pick n Pay supermarkets and hypermarkets have introduced a special pensioners’ shopping hour every Wednesday from 7am to 8am, starting from Wednesday. “Given the situation with the corona- virus, it’s important to us that our older customers are able to limit their exposure. This dedicated shopping hour will give shoppers aged 65 and older exclusive use of the store,” the retail giant announced. Shoppers are stocking up on groceries after Covid-19 was declared a national disaster, however retailers and the government have discouraged the public from panic buying. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Africa News Agency (ANA)

Pensioners also get double Smart Shopper points in-store on Wednesdays. Bulk retailer Makro announced that they would be enforcing customer limits to give customers fair access to essential items.

“As a responsible retailer, we assure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that you and your families are safe and have the essentials you need.

“We request that everyone be considerate in the way that they shop, mindful that stockpiling hurts the most vulnerable in our society. Let’s help give everyone fair access to essential items,” Makro said.

The Shoprite Group also appealed to customers to only buy what they need. Shoprite Group chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht said the gaps that were now evident on their shelves and those of other supermarkets were because of the unprecedented demand as a result of fear over the effect of the coronavirus.

“Customers can be assured that we work with suppliers locally and across the globe to track and monitor orders and shipments to make the necessary provision for the current increase in consumer demand in sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables.”

Rachel Wrigglesworth, the chief commercial officer for Clicks, said the group had significantly increased orders across all high-demand categories and were working closely with suppliers to ensure that stock got to stores as quickly as possible.

Wrigglesworth said Clicks had increased the number of deliveries to stores to ensure that they were able to meet customers’ demand in the shortest possible time.

“In response to the unprecedented demand and to help give everyone access to essentials, we are limiting products to six items per customer in-store.

“This is on all our front shop products, including hand sanitisers, toilet paper, vitamins, children’s medicine and pain relief medicine.”

Wrigglesworth added that Clicks remained committed to holding prices on hygiene products, despite the sustained surge in customer demand.

When The Mercury visited a number of stores in Durban on Wednesday, hand sanitisers and other hygiene products were mostly sold out.

Shoppers are stocking up on groceries after Covid-19 was declared a national disaster, however retailers and the government have discouraged the public from panic buying. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Africa News Agency (ANA)





One shopper at Makro in Springfield admitted that she was bulk buying because of the virus.

The woman, who asked not to be named, was wearing a surgical mask and gloves and had three trolleys of groceries and detergents.

Another shopper, who also asked not to be named, said she was not panic buying but rather stocking up on groceries as her children would be at home for four weeks.

“The schools closed early, so the children are home and they’re always hungry. I’m sending them to their granny because I’m still at work, and I have to send them with enough food,” she said.

Shoppers are stocking up on groceries after Covid-19 was declared a national disaster, however retailers and the government have discouraged the public from panic buying. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Africa News Agency (ANA)





An elderly man shopping for basic essentials at Pick * Pay said he could not buy anything in bulk as yet as he was waiting for his government grant.

“It’s worrying that people are buying so much. I just hope some is left for me when my money comes,” he said.

The Mercury