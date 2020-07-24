PICS: Two critically injured after truck ploughs into multiple vehicles on M7

Durban - Two people were rushed to hospital, both having sustained critical injuries, after an articulated truck crashed through the centre median on the M7 and ploughed into several vehicles on the opposite side of the highway.

According to Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911, the collision took place on at Moseley Park, just west of the city centre.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of the truck lost control on a downhill crossing the centre island and slammed head on into the traffic on the opposite lanes, Herbst said.

He said medics assessed the scene and found two adult males had sustained serious injuries and were badly entrapped in the bakkie they were travelling in.

Two people were critically injured in a multiple vehicle pile up on the M7 on Friday. Picture: Netcare 911

“The patients were treated on by a Life Response 24 Emergency Care Practitioner on scene while a Netcare 911 rescue technician with the assistance of the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services used hydraulic tools to cut the patients free from the wreckage,” he said.