Police said the provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team learned that stolen Transnet infrastructure was at a scrap yard on South Coast Road, Maydon Wharf.
The task team, accompanied by Transnet, Prasa and Telkom officials, went to the scrap yard and recovered the stolen property, and the scrap yard owners were arrested in Greytown.
KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the Provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen property.