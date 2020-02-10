PICS: Two in court over R8m train tracks theft









Police said the provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team learned that stolen Transnet infrastructure was at a scrap yard on South Coast Road, Maydon Wharf. Pictures: Supplied Durban - Two suspects, charged with the theft of 181 tons of Transnet infrastructure worth an estimated R8million, were expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on Monday Police said the provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team learned that stolen Transnet infrastructure was at a scrap yard on South Coast Road, Maydon Wharf.

The task team, accompanied by Transnet, Prasa and Telkom officials, went to the scrap yard and recovered the stolen property, and the scrap yard owners were arrested in Greytown. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the Provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen property.





“The theft of railway lines is of great concern as it has serious implications for our transport infrastructure. Members of the Provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team must be commended for the recent arrests across the province where thieves have been nabbed for stealing electricity cables and other essential infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested for an armed robbery, at a business at KwaMbhotho, in Harding, on Friday. Police said the suspect entered the business property and demanded cash, cigarettes and tobacco at gunpoint. Members of the community helped in apprehending the suspect.

Police confirmed that the suspect, who was found in possession of a home-made revolver, with four rounds of ammunition, had escaped from custody while being transported to Westville prison last July.





The suspect was linked to other business robberies in Harding and is due to appear in Harding Magistrate’s Court today.

The Mercury