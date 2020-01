PICS: Woman dies after being flung from N3 bridge











Durban - A woman has died after she was thrown off a bridge along the N3, just after the Marrianhilll Toll Plaza on Friday night. According to Community News Network media liaison, Andreas Mathios, Metro Police and SAPS Search and Rescue units, along with other emergency personnel arrived at the scene to find the woman's body lying some 25-metres below.

An officer from Metro Police Search and Rescue gets kitted up for the rescue Medical and emergency personnel at the scene



"It is alleged that the woman was in an argument with her boyfriend who then proceeded to throw her off the bridge. The first priority was to secure the rescue scene for the rescuers. As volunteer rescuers and paramedics made their way to the base of the bridge to assist the victim, another team secured the anchor teams to the vehicles which would allow the rescuers to haul up the woman," he said.









Mathios said emergency personnel prepared a resuscitation area.





"Paramedics hoisted the woman to the top of the bridge. The critically injured patient was brought up to the top of the bridge where she was stabilised before being rushed to a Durban hospital for further care.





According to medics, the woman succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital. Meanwhile, the woman's boyfriend fled the scene and is yet to be found.









Mathios said police attended the scene and will be investigating further.





The incident comes just weeks after Zinhle Muthwa's battered body was found on the KZN south coast on New Year's Day. Her Metro Police officer ex-boyfriend, Constable Ndumiso Khumalo has been charged for her murder.





The Mercury