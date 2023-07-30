Pietermaritzburg boxing tournament hailed as a success

Durban – Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says the municipality is making huge strides towards becoming a city known for sporting activities. He was speaking after the municipality hosted a boxing tournament on Friday. The tournament saw the Pietermaritzburg City Hall turned into a grand arena providing sufficient room for participants and the spectators.

The tournament which featured the South African junior welterweight title fight between the reigning champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo and Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo and other fights, was hosted by Mvelo Promotions in partnership with Msunduzi Municipality, the Department Of Sports, Arts and Culture, and security company Mi7 National Group. Addressing the crowds on Saturday, the mayor said it was the municipality’s intention to bring sporting events such as football and boxing to the KwaZulu-Natal capital, and to also produce champions. “We welcome the move of hosting the tournament in the City of Choice,” said Thebolla before extending good luck wishes to all the boxers.