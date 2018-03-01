The property registration system in KZN had ground to a halt when Deeds Office staff downed tools over complaints about poor working conditions and “management and leadership” issues.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has suspended the strike that stalled work at the Deeds Office in Pietermaritzburg.





The strike over poor working conditions started two weeks ago and has left property sales in limbo as registrations could not be processed.





The Nehawu leader in Pietermaritzburg, Zimasile Giyama, said the strike had been called off after an agreement was reached with the management of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform that the current offices staff were not suitable.





“We are delighted to announce that the employer conceded that the conditions to which our members are subjected are not conducive for productivity, and thus we need to work together to rectify the situation.





“We have agreed to put the mass action in abeyance while we engage the services of a structural engineer to assess the building and make a determination on how it will be fixed.





“We committed to a two-week period of cessation of hostilities that will see an inclusive process involving a task team to resolve all the grievances of workers, including the unfairness in the performance assessment management by the department. There will be a follow-up meeting after two weeks to assess progress.”





Giyama said their members had been raising issues of occupational health and safety in the premises occupied by Deeds and Surveyor General’s offices in Pietermaritzburg since 2013, but no decisive action had been taken to solve the problems.





“Issues raised by our members include lack of ventilation in the rooms where workers work with historical documents in stuffy and dusty conditions.





“There are widening cracks in the entire five-storey building, which have resulted in water leaks subjecting workers to damp and very unhealthy conditions.”





He said the situation had been exacerbated by the deterioration of the air-conditioning system.



