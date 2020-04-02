Pietermaritzburg market shut after cashier tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was forced to close the Pietermaritzburg municipal fruit and vegetable market to sanitise it after an employee, who recently returned from India, tested positive for Covid-19. Stallholders and neighbours of the woman claimed she did not self-isolate when she returned from holiday. She returned to work on March 16, and is believed to have interacted with an unknown number of stallholders and customers. According to an employee at the Mkondeni Fresh Produce Market, who did not want to be named, the woman had travelled to India for a holiday despite a number of warnings from family and friends about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the woman insisted on going on the trip, as it had been paid for in full. “She left before the travel restrictions were imposed. However, by the time she returned, the government advised those who had travelled to self-isolate for at least two weeks. She returned to work almost immediately.

“She is a cashier here at the market, so she deals with many people at any given time,” he said.

The man claimed she developed flu symptoms about five days after she returned from India. She went to the doctor and tested positive for the virus.

“We have not seen her after she got sick. We are praying for her to fully recover. She has worked here for many years,” he said.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the market was closed for two days – March 25 and 26 – when the Department of Health sent a team from the NICD to fully sanitise the area.

She said after the “deep sanitisation”, the market was cleared to be reopened and to continue trading.

However, residents and some stallholders said they still felt unsafe.

One of the buyers at the market, which supplies local vendors with fresh produce, said she and her son were taking all the necessary precautions when visiting the market.

“We can take all the precautions now, but what if it’s too late? We are just waiting to see if we develop symptoms and then we will have to deal with it,” she said.

The Mercury