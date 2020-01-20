The Msunduzi municipality and Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) officials said yesterday that houses were destroyed and people were displaced after heavy rain and flooding damaged homes in Sweetwaters, Peacevalley and Edendale on Saturday.
Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said a contributing factor which had resulted in “significant damage” to the properties was that people had built their homes in dangerous and flood-prone areas.
He said that the Msunduzi River had burst its banks and disaster management teams had to rescue two families, whose homes had been submerged in Peace Valley, near Ashdown.
Moses Mabhida Road was also flooded and several cars had to be towed away after they had stalled.