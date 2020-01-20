Pietermaritzburg residents count up the costs after heavy rains batter homes









Picture: Hermann/Pixabay Durban - As Pietermaritzburg residents assessed the damage to their properties after the heavy rain that battered parts of the municipality at the weekend, government officials warned people to stop building houses near streams and flood plains. The Msunduzi municipality and Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) officials said yesterday that houses were destroyed and people were displaced after heavy rain and flooding damaged homes in Sweetwaters, Peacevalley and Edendale on Saturday. Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said a contributing factor which had resulted in “significant damage” to the properties was that people had built their homes in dangerous and flood-prone areas. He said that the Msunduzi River had burst its banks and disaster management teams had to rescue two families, whose homes had been submerged in Peace Valley, near Ashdown. Moses Mabhida Road was also flooded and several cars had to be towed away after they had stalled.

“We are grateful that there was no loss of life, but we would like to urge communities that they should stop building in floodplains,” Thebolla added.

“We know there is a housing backlog and many people who build in such areas do so without permission and out of desperation.

“We understand their frustration but we urge them to stop building in such areas,” he said.

He said that the city’s disaster teams were activated shortly after the rains started as it had already become clear that extensive damage had occurred.

“By 5pm on Saturday we were already receiving pleas for assistance from residents. One said the water had reached the level of the window in her house,” Thebolla said.

He said the municipality’s long-term strategy was to relocate residents who had built their homes dangerously close to water.

Ward 2 councillor Sbusiso Mtshali said he had visited about 10 houses that had been damaged in Sweetwaters. “One of the main problems is people building close to streams. We are still assessing the damage and will have a complete report by Monday (today),” he said.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged residents who lived in areas along the flood plain to co-operate with disaster management officials. “We are very concerned about this incident and the serious risk it poses to human life.”

He said the department appealed to residents living in areas on the flood plain to immediately seek shelter on higher ground.

Hlomuka added that inclement weather conditions were expected to continue in large parts of the province and urged residents to exercise extreme caution.

