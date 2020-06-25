Pietermaritzburg sees a spike in Covid-19 cases
While many expressed their outrage on social media about residents' lax approach to the lockdown regulations, well-known pastor Quinton Aiyer and his family went public with their positive test results.
“I have been out in the community conducting funerals, and so on. We were also the first to have open-air, drive-through church services.
"I had taken all the necessary precautions but was still infected and now my family are also infected.
“I just want people to understand the risk of gathering. You don't feel anything until it hits home, so I want people to realise the seriousness of this virus and that it has hit home for my family.
"Anyone could be next, so limit interaction and stay at home for as long as possible,” Aiyer said.
He said the whole family were now in isolation at their Northdale home, and would be tested again in two weeks.
Last week, popular spice and goods store, Murchisons Spice in Raisethorpe, closed after a number of their staff tested positive for the virus. Teaching and learning at Northbury Park Secondary School was suspended after a teacher tested positive for the virus.
Liberty Midlands Mall also confirmed that employees at Edgars tested positive for Covid-19 and the store had to be closed.
Mountain Rise police station underwent decontamination after an officer tested positive.
The Mercury