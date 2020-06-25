Pietermaritzburg sees a spike in Covid-19 cases

Durban - Fear has gripped Pietermaritzburg residents after a surge of Covid-19 cases resulted in the closure of a number of businesses and schools in the provincial capital recently.

While many expressed their outrage on social media about residents' lax approach to the lockdown regulations, well-known pastor Quinton Aiyer and his family went public with their positive test results.

“I have been out in the community conducting funerals, and so on. We were also the first to have open-air, drive-through church services.

"I had taken all the necessary precautions but was still infected and now my family are also infected.

“I just want people to understand the risk of gathering. You don't feel anything until it hits home, so I want people to realise the seriousness of this virus and that it has hit home for my family.