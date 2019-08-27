A feud between rival taxi associations is believed to be the motive behind a murder that claimed the lives of six people in KZN. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - One of the six people killed in a 90-minute long shooting spree in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, told a close friend that he feared for his life. According to the friend, Mzwakhe Mdlalose, revealed just hours before he was gunned down, that he was fearful. Mdlalose was murdered just hours after attending his father's funeral. His father had died of natural causes.

"He said there was a hit list and he feared that his name was on it. He had gone to his parents home and that where he was shot," the friend told The Mercury.

“He told us that this is linked to a dispute over taxi routes that started more than two years ago,” the man said.

Six people were killed in the shooting spree that lasted. It is believed that the murders are linked to an ongoing feud between rival taxi associations.

Sources have revealed that the body count could be much higher with those living in the area estimating that 10 people have been killed in the past two weeks. Some of those killed were believed to have been working at taxi marshalls. They claim that the dispute is over the Esigodini taxi route.

On Monday, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal Mxolisi Kaunda, visited the area on Monday where he met with police management in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing tension.

Kaunda said they came up with plans to safeguard the area.

He said part of the plans they have developed with the police, include include intensifying efforts to search for the remaining two suspects.

Kaunda said police will also increase police visibility in the area to ensure that further killings do not occur.

The Mercury