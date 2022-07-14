Pietermaritzburg tavern attack suspects released

Durban - Questions have been raised about police efficiency after the suspects arrested following the Sweetwaters tavern shooting over the weekend were released. The Pietermaritzburg shooting, in which four people were killed with many injured on Saturday, prompted calls for swift action from the police from the public and Acting Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Jomo Sibiya, who visited the scene of the attack on Monday.

At a media briefing, provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said that the police had already arrested two suspects and were following some leads. However, it emerged yesterday that the suspects had since been released. “Two men were taken in for questioning and were later released. The matter is still under investigation,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala yesterday. News of the release of the suspects has been received with mixed feelings by families of the victims and opposition political parties.

Moses Zuma, whose nephew Nkosinathi Mdladla was killed, expressed disappointment over the developments. “I guess if there is nothing tying them to the case there is nothing that can be done. But in all honesty we are disappointed that no one has been held accountable for the heinous crime,” he said. Mdladla will be buried this Saturday, and the family feel strongly that they would like to see justice over the killings. IFP spokesperson on Community Safety Blessed Gwala said the release of the suspects was a further demonstration of police inefficiency. “We have seen the use of public resources to arrest the wrong people which underlines our contention of a lack of intelligence in the police,” said Gwala.

He added that the episode had made a mockery of the police, bringing into question its investigating capacity. “This would not have been the case if resources were put into beefing-up the investigating capacity of the police,” Gwala said, adding that in some instances police had been grandstanding in order to be seen to be working. DA spokesperson on Community Safety Sharon Hoosen was equally scathing about the police. “It is clear that some of our police are not equipped to deal with this level of investigation, which requires specialists in the field,” she said. Hoosen, who is a member of the Provincial Legislature, said the KZN police commissioner should be at the front and centre on the matter of building investigating capacity and ensure that the best candidates are picked to resolve this crime promptly. “The people of KZN deserve answers and not more delay tactics,” she insisted.

