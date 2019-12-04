Durban - A 24-year-old police officer has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for a murder and robbery which he committed in November 2017.
Austin Reynold was a constable at the Pinetown police station. He was convicted last week of the murder of a Nigerian national. During proceedings, it was alleged that Reynold had been ordered to kill the man, an alleged drug dealer, at the request of another rival drug dealer.
The man died after Reynold struck him on the back of his head with a cocked gun. That triggered the shot that penetrated the back of Frank’s head and exited through his face.
Reynold then robbed the man and went on to rob two more people of their personal belongings, at gunpoint.
Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Sontaga Seisa, said they welcomed news of the officer's arrest.