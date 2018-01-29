Home owners have been urged to be vigilant and remind domestic workers, elderly family members and children never to open the driveway gate without checking who is waiting outside. This advice came after a home was cleaned out by robbers in Pinetown on Saturday.





Armed robbers stole electronics and jewellery from a Pinetown home after an elderly resident mistakenly let the suspects on to the property.





Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the elderly Montgomery Crescent resident opened the main driveway gate as she thought that family members had arrived at the property. The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Saturday.





“A gang of five robbers armed with firearms entered the premises and grabbed televisions and jewellery as well as a safe and house keys and fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz which had no registration plates. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.





Mathios advised home owners to be vigilant and to remind domestic workers, elderly family members and children never to open the driveway gate without checking who is waiting outside.





“Invest in a bell with an intercom if you don’t already have one or consider upgrading and install a CCTV camera facing the entrance of your property so that you can check who is standing outside without alerting any unwanted visitors to the fact that that you are home,” Mathios said.





Also on Saturday, hijackers held up a Chatsworth motorist while he was filling up petrol at a garage in Mobeni.





Mathios said two hijackers held up the motorist while he was busy refueling at around 4pm.





“Fortunately, the motorist was not injured during the incident but the hijackers managed to get away with his vehicle,” Mathios said.





The SAPS attended the scene of the crime.









In a separate incident in Jacobs a quick acting armed response officer arrested an alleged thief as he attempted to flee with a 200l drive he had taken from a business premises in Dudley street.





“The officer arrived at the scene and spoke to two men at a nearby property who pointed him in the direction of the suspect. The officer managed to nab the suspect as he jumped out of the premises.” Mathios said.





The suspect was handed over to the Brighton Beach SAPS at the scene of the crime.



