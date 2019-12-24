Pinetown police officer gunned down while on duty









According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the 25-year-old officer was found with a gunshot wound to his head. His state-issued firearms were still in the vehicle. Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a constable was found dead in New Germany, west of Durban, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police are now appealing to the community to come forward if they can assist in their investigation. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the 25-year-old officer was found with a gunshot wound to his head. His state-issued firearms were still in the vehicle. "At about 1:30 this morning a 25 year old Pinetown-based constable was shot dead on Ridge Road in New Germany. The factual circumstances of the Constable's murder is unknown at this stage. The member was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a State-owned Quatum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head," he said. Naidoo said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and forms part of the investigation. He said the officer's pistol and a R5 rifle were still in the Quantum.

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, has directed that an immediate manhunt be launched.

"We will not rest until we find those responsible for the killing of our young colleague. I have directed that all critical resources are mobilised to identify those responsible and bring them to book as soon as possible,” added General Sitole.

In the meantime, he urge anyone with any information on this murder or for any crime to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

"We also want to encourage people with a smart phone to download the MySAPSApp which will allow users to provide tip-offs and/or have access to nearest police stations, to the SAPS social media platpforms, etc.. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," he said.

The murder comes just days after a Phoenix policeman was killed while exiting the driveway of a relative's home on Sunday.

The Mercury