Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a constable was found dead in New Germany, west of Durban, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police are now appealing to the community to come forward if they can assist in their investigation.
According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the 25-year-old officer was found with a gunshot wound to his head. His state-issued firearms were still in the vehicle.
"At about 1:30 this morning a 25 year old Pinetown-based constable was shot dead on Ridge Road in New Germany. The factual circumstances of the Constable's murder is unknown at this stage. The member was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a State-owned Quatum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head," he said.
Naidoo said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and forms part of the investigation.
He said the officer's pistol and a R5 rifle were still in the Quantum.