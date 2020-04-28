PinkDrive joins forces with Kolisi Foundation to assist with Covid-19 testing at SA hotspots

Durban - In a bid to bolster efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, The PinkDrive has joined hands with the Kolisi Foundation to test people living in hotspots around the country. The foundation has donated R1m to the PinkDrive. “As the country, and indeed the world, continues in its fight in flattening the curve of Covid-19 transmissions, we believe that it is only right to help in whatever way we can. As a company we have always been willing to step up and contribute and this time is no different. As such, we’ve taken steps in an effort to alleviate, not only some of the financial burdens faced by NGOs, but also the worries and anxieties of our clients.” said Andrew Möller, CEO, Citadel who donated the funds on behalf of the Kolisi Foundation. “This is a journey that none of us, nor our loved ones, will need to walk alone. As a company, we donated R1m through the Kolisi Foundation to PinkDrive in order to assist them with Covid-19 testing, particularly in vulnerable communities. It is our sincere belief that these funds will go a long way," he said. For more than ten years, PinkDrive has made the health of vulnerable South Africans their priority. The thought is simple: ‘early detection will help prolong a life’. While the organisation’s historical role has been cancer detection, in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has broadened its mission to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The PinkDrive is now screening and testing for the virus Covid-19 in partnership with government.

The Foundation which was meant to be launched later in the year has been fast-tracked. The Kolisi family hopes that some good can come out of this difficult period in the form of important lessons that can further aid society.

“Hopefully, whatever we do right now, is to be able to look after people, I hope this carries on. It doesn’t stop. We’ll make sure,” Siya Kolisi said.

“We mobilised all our resources and appealed to corporates, foreign embassies and philanthropic organisations to partner us by funding the initiative to support the National Department of Health at this critical time. We are incredibly humbled by the commitment of the Kolisi Foundation by partnering with PinkDrive. We know that he will help us ‘kick’ COVID-19 in to touch! Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, #StaySafe #StayHome," said Noelene Kotschan CEO and founder PinkDrive.

PinkDrive’s unerring mission mirrors that of the NDoH to prolong lives through the prevention of illness, disease, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, and to consistently improve the health care delivery system by focusing on access, equity, efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

PinkDrive offers gender related cancer screening services to the medically uninsured of South Africa. Their services include mammograms, clinical breast examinations, pap smears and PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) screening to the indigent communities of South Africa.

PinkDrive also educates on the importance of early detection of gender related cancers.

