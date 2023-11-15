Plan to rehabilitate roads at Durban Port

Transnet National Ports Authority said it has plans to resurface the quayside and rehabilitate some roads in the port to address the issue of potholes and stormwater drainage. This comes after a video went viral on social media showing external contractors using makeshift tools and buckets to drain the water at one of the privately owned terminals at the Port of Durban.

Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, port manager at the Port of Durban said they are aware of a video clip in circulation showing quayside flooding and external contractors using makeshift tools and a bucket to drain the water at one of the privately owned and managed terminals in the Port of Durban’s Point Precinct. “The video was shot during one of the recent bouts of heavy rains in Durban and displays the collection of stormwater on the waterside and cargo lining along the terminal’s warehouse, which has since dried up.” Dweba-Kwetana added that the ports authority had engaged the private terminal operator.

“They have acknowledged the incident and advised that this was a temporary measure used for the first time at its facility. The authority condemns the method used and promotes more efficient measures, such as water pumping.” She added that the Transnet National Ports Authority was addressing challenges at the port. “Further to this, the port’s engineering team has awarded a contract and is currently carrying out maintenance work to resurface the quayside and rehabilitate some roads in the port to address the issue of potholes and stormwater drainage.

The completion of this work is scheduled for early 2024.” Malcolm Hartwell, Norton Rose Fulbright director and Master Mariner, said Transnet’s undertaking to rehabilitate the roads and quays was long overdue. “The port confines and its infrastructure have been crumbling for decades which has contributed to the bottlenecks and damage to vehicles using the port.”

“Incidents of cargo falling off trucks, being damaged and/or ending up in the harbour are not uncommon. The rapid rise in containerisation created a huge demand for container storage space and movement of trucks to and from the port of Durban.” Hartwell said the problem was exacerbated by the decline in rail services which meant that 60% of the containers that used to be carried by rail were moved to the road. “The issue is not a simple one for Transnet to resolve not only due to a lack of resources, but also due to the need to plan and co-operate with local, provincial and national authorities.