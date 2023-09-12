Planned 8-hour power outage for parts of Durban due to maintenance on the Mayville Substation

Durban - EThekwini Municipality announced a planned electricity outage on Tuesday which will interrupt supply on September 12 from 9pm to approximately 5am the following day, September 13. Areas affected include parts of Bellair, Umkumbaan, parts of Ridgeview, Cato Manor and Bonella.

The City advised residents that eThekwini Electricity needs to conduct complete 11 kV switchgear maintenance after a failure that occurred at the Mayville Substation a week ago. According to the City, this work is required to return some of the equipment that was damaged by the fault. “After the fault, the majority of our customers were moved away from the Mayville Substation and are now being fed from neighbouring substations.

“Only one circuit is being fed from the Mayville Substation and may be affected. MV will try and move this load away, but some customers’ electricity supply may remain off,” said the City. The City also announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the municipality is aware of outages affecting the following areas: KwaNdengezi, Thornwood/Mpola, KwaMashu D, Alverstone, Pinetown CBD, Mariannheights, KwaNyuswa, La Mercy/Seatides/Genazano, Regency Park/Nagina/Ndengezi/Luganda/Marian Park and Matata. “Our technicians are working on restoring power,” said the municipality.