Thursday, July 13, 2023

Plans afoot to help storm victims: City

Community of Cato Crest, just outside Durban was hit hard by the recent storm.

Community of Cato Crest, just outside Durban was hit hard by the recent storm. Picture; Doctor Ngcobo

Published 3h ago

Durban - More than 5 000 people were affected by a storm last month that ripped through parts of Durban, leading to severe damage to homes in Cato Crest and Inanda, among other areas.

The June 27 storm saw heavy rains and strong winds batter homes and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said 12 people died.

The eThekwini Municipality said this week that 5 392 people were affected by the storm, according to a Disaster Management report from July 10. However, the City said more people were appealing for help and therefore the number was not yet conclusive.

It added that an application was being prepared for submission to the national Department of Human Settlements to allocate funding to build houses for the flood-affected.

In Cato Crest informal settlement, where people lost their lives when flood waters washed away homes, dozens of people were in need of assistance.

The municipality said that estimated R78 million was required to procure three buildings as at least 174 cases were reported in Cato Crest alone.

Bongiwe Ngubane, from Cato Crest, said she was living with her neighbour or staying at a community hall.

“When the government came and promised us houses I thought it would be a quick fix but I have been forced to either stay at the community hall or find a place on my own,’’ she said.

Thandi Ngubane, from Inanda, said she did not have any back-up since she lost her home.

“We were lucky enough to have a friend open her home to my six children and I. Government gave us blankets, food vouchers and gowns to keep us warm. It had promised us homes, but there has been nothing so far,’’ she said.

Duduzile Sigozi also from Inanda said she refused to go to the community hall. “I could not go to the hall because I saw that those who were affected by the previous floods have still not been moved so I decided to try to find my own place,” she said.

THE MERCURY

