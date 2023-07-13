Plans afoot to help storm victims: City

Durban - More than 5 000 people were affected by a storm last month that ripped through parts of Durban, leading to severe damage to homes in Cato Crest and Inanda, among other areas. The June 27 storm saw heavy rains and strong winds batter homes and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said 12 people died.

The eThekwini Municipality said this week that 5 392 people were affected by the storm, according to a Disaster Management report from July 10. However, the City said more people were appealing for help and therefore the number was not yet conclusive. It added that an application was being prepared for submission to the national Department of Human Settlements to allocate funding to build houses for the flood-affected. In Cato Crest informal settlement, where people lost their lives when flood waters washed away homes, dozens of people were in need of assistance.

The municipality said that estimated R78 million was required to procure three buildings as at least 174 cases were reported in Cato Crest alone. Bongiwe Ngubane, from Cato Crest, said she was living with her neighbour or staying at a community hall. “When the government came and promised us houses I thought it would be a quick fix but I have been forced to either stay at the community hall or find a place on my own,’’ she said.