Plans for luxury hotel, nature reserve on Country Club site

Durban - A seven-star Radisson Hotel, residential homes, a nature reserve, a natural lagoon, and an arts and crafts complex are among the proposed plans for the Beachwood Resort and Estate Development, which will be built on the city’s Durban Country Club site that was sold to developers a few years ago. A draft basic assessment report and Environmental Management Programme released for public comment recently has revealed plans for what the documents describe as a “catalytic project” that will see the development of just 22.48% of the 47ha site. The Durban Country Club was sold to Beachwood Investments for R95million in 2017. The company was formed by a group of businessmen and a property developer for the development of the property. “The preferred development layout has been extensively consulted with the eThekwini Municipality’s Environmental Planning and Climate Protection Department (EPCPD) over the past 12 months as the area falls within the Durban Metropolitan Open Space System. After numerous meetings with EPCPD, the eThekwini Municipality Strategic Planning Department and the deputy mayor, the conceptual layout has been principally accepted and will be formally distributed for comment as part of this basic assessment process,” the draft basic assessment report reads.

According to the Environmental Management Programme, the development will compose four precincts including a nature-based area with tourism activities, which will be an environmental conservation site comprising a nature reserve and private open space. No development for occupation will take place in this precinct.

The second precinct will include nature-based amenities, multi-unit residential dwellings, a conservation reserve, a crèche and private open space.

Environmental Authorisation for the residential development on a portion of the proposed project was approved in July 2014, according to the report.

The hotel is planned for precinct three, as well as an arts and crafts workshop, beach amenity facility, a functions room, restaurant, health and beauty clinic, conservation area and nature-based tourism. A fourth precinct will comprise nature-based amenities and residential dwellings.

“A natural lagoon will also be incorporated into the design. This feature will hold a shallow amount of water up to 2.5m deep. The lagoon will use the latest technology to utilise filtered unchlorinated water that poses no threat to the surrounding natural environment. A boardwalk within the development is also going to be incorporated into the design,” the report reads.

An existing beach entrance via the development will be upgraded to ensure emergency vehicles and the public have formal access to the beach.

The reports are available for public comment via the website www.triplo4.com as well as at the Durban North Library and at the offices of Triplo4 at 35 Island Circle, Island Office Park, Suite 535, Block 5, 3rd Floor, Durban.

The deadline for submission of comments is April 17.

The Mercury