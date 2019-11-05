Plans in place for parties for the elderly









City promises there will be none of the glitches that blighted last year’s celebrations Durban - The city has promised that all year-end parties planned for the elderly will go ahead as planned this year after several celebrations to honour them last year encountered problems. EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were keeping a tight watch over all the planning of each party for the city’s 110 wards. Last year, several parties did not go ahead or took place after Christmas. This was due to tender delays, despite a budget being approved, and meant hundreds of elderly residents could not enjoy a warm meal or a food parcel. In 2017, the parties went ahead despite an unsuccessful bidder interdicting the municipality after citing unfair tender processes. This year, Mayisela said, weekly reports were being provided to the office of the speaker to ensure that there were no irregularities.

“Each year, these parties are planned together with the municipality and various spheres of government. Speaker Weziwe Thusi is also updated on a weekly basis to ensure the event runs smoothly,” he said.

Mayisela said the parties gave the elderly a platform to address their grievances about service delivery issues in their communities.

The parties take place annually between November 13 and December 12.

There are at least 600 senior citizens per ward, totalling 66000 residents overall.

DA MPL Chris Pappas said it would be advisable to spend the money buying more food parcels.

“It’s the municipal event I least look forward to every year because it’s always totally disorganised and councillors get blamed for all the things that go wrong.

“There are problems with toilets, food, tents, entertainment, electricity and the parcels.

“Not to mention all the issues around the tenders.

“Having said that, I do appreciate the opportunity to assist in a small way to bring joy to so many senior citizens during the holiday season,” he said.

Pappas said last year it was difficult to organise the parties as many officials were on leave, and many senior citizens were not around.

“The contractors hadn’t been informed of the details of the events, there were double bookings on the catering, there was no electricity and the toilets were late.

“People also complained that the tent was too small, and there were not enough tables and chairs.

“The food parcels ran the smoothest. They arrived in time and everyone received one in an orderly manner.

“We could assist a lot more people if we didn’t spend the money on the event and rather bought more parcels for more seniors,” he said.

The Mercury