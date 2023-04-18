Plans to fill two key posts in eThekwini

Durban - The new head of the eThekwini metro police could be appointed by June 1, if the municipality sticks to its proposed deadlines. Two key posts in the City are vacant, the head of metro police and the position of deputy city manager (DCM) for Economic Development and Planning.

understands that the process to appoint the head of metro police is close to finalisation. Acting head of metro police Sbonelo Mchunu is among the front-runners for the post, which became vacant after the retirement of Steve Middleton in January. The post for Economic Development and Planning was previously held by Philip Sithole, whose contract expired last year. It is not clear whether he reapplied for the post.

In a statement, the City said it hoped to appoint the head of metro police by June 1 and the DCM by July 1. Head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo said, “The City is currently in the process of finalising the shortlisting for the position of HOD metro police. We hope to have it filled by June 1. Regarding the position of DCM Economic Development and Planning, we are finalising the appointment of the interview panel. We hope to have filled the vacancy by July 1,” she said. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it was crucial that the people appointed to these departments were qualified and understood what was required of the job.

He said that the head of metro police needed to focus on improving safety and security in the City. “As things stand, the City is losing tourists because of crime and grime. We need someone who is going to be aggressive in enforcing the city by-laws,” said Nkosi. He said the same applied to the head of economic development and planning. “That person needs to have a vision, talk to other department heads that complement their operation,” he said, adding that the head needed to be able to engage with the heads of other key units in order to ensure that the City’s image was improved.