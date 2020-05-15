Plea to help the homeless acquire IDs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A request has been made to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Home Affairs for mobile vehicles to visit the homeless population living in 15 emergency lockdown shelters across Durban to help them acquire IDs. In a letter sent to the department last week, Raymond Perrier, the director of the Denis Hurley Centre and chairperson of the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness, said about half of the 1900 people being housed at the shelters did not have IDs. He said with an ID they would make sure that the homeless could access the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 through the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). “In the current lockdown environment, we have an ideal opportunity to give identity documents to those in the emergency shelters,” said Perrier. He advised that issuing permanent ID cards instead of temporary ones would be ideal in this situation as not only would the grant challenge be sorted out, but also future challenges they would face.

“They would overcome the problems they have in accessing formal jobs, enrolment for training, disability and aged grants and health services as well as voting in any elections.”

Perrier said contrary to popular belief, 90% of the homeless population were South African citizens and not foreign nationals.

He also requested the department waive the usual R140 fee which would apply to most applicants before they could acquire the essential document.

“I know that Home Affairs does step in to help people after natural disasters and in many ways, this situation is like a natural disaster, plus we have the great advantage of being able to respond in a way that is efficient and effective,” Perrier said.

He said in order to expedite the process, eliminate challenges and time wastage, the centre would partner with the department, eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Social Development’s social workers.

“We have begun the process of screening each individual thoroughly, preparing them for the application process and making sure they have all the necessary information.”

Necessary affidavits would also be arranged for those who had lost their IDs, said Perrier.

He added that emergency shelters for the homeless had received significant support from the community.

“Durban can be proud of the quality and scale of our response and we have seen the municipality, businesses, KZN departments, religious organisations and NGOs working side by side.

“We are confident KZN Home Affairs will also want to show its commitment to help the homeless.”

Perrier suggested the centre, where 100 of the most vulnerable homeless men were being housed, could be used as a pilot to test the process.

“For many tangible and intangible reasons, helping the homeless obtain IDs will make life better for every citizen of Durban,” he said.

The Mercury