‘Please find my daughter’s killer’ - Mom of slain KZN teen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Thulasizwe Nkomo Durban - THE mother of pregnant teenager Sinegugu Linda, whose body was found dumped in a pathway with her innards ripped out in Mpumalanga township this month, said she can never forget what was done to her child. A tearful Londeka Linda was speaking during a prayer session which was hosted by the Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and interfaith leaders to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. The prayer was to adhere to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for the country to embark on five days of mourning for Covid-19 victims. Linda said she does not wish the pain she went through on anyone and does not know whether she would ever be able to heal from it.

“No parent should see their child in that manner that my child was in, even if someone had wronged you, you don’t do what they did to my child, that was severe brutality.

“I wish to know what is it that the murderer wanted or what were they doing to my child. I wish to know if the killer ever thought of me and my feelings when they did such cruelty to my child,” she said.

She said her daughter was a troublesome child like any other and would go out at night to drink alcohol.

However, said Linda, she did not deserve to die like that.

According to Linda, Sinegugu had hinted that she was being abused.

She said on the day she last saw her daughter, she came home with a stab wound on her hand.

Linda yesterday said she was seeking justice. “I would like the police to work very hard on the case and find my daughter’s killer.”

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, no arrest has been made and the investigation was continuing.

“Two people were taken in for questioning but were later released,” said Gwala.

MEC Khoza said they were angry this brutality, saying it cannot

be said that South Africa was liberated if women and children were not liberated.

Khoza said there were contributing factors that they usually find when such incidents occurred, including that no one may be working in those families.

“We are pushed by different circumstances and at some point, you find that there is no one who puts food on the table, and at some point, there is a high level of alcohol or drug abuse so we want to identify what is it exactly that needs to be done,” she said.

Ward councillor Philani Shange said the community was scared, especially women, and that there had been other cases in the area.

“In the past three months, four women have been killed and we have not heard of any report of arrests in all those cases.

“We want the perpetrators to be caught, be prosecuted, and then sentenced so that incidents like this never happen again,” said Shange.

The Mercury