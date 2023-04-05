Plenty of Easter activities afoot in Durban this weekend

Durban – A range of activities will be taking in the city as Christians celebrate Easter, the most holy time in the Christian calendar. There are various events taking place to celebrate the true meaning of Easter:

The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild are presenting the 15th Durban Passion Play, fondly known as the “Oberammergau of Africa” at the Playhouse Drama Theatre from tomorrow night until April 16. “Performed every five years, the play is directed by Dawn Haynes and Jessica Wardle and strives to restore the true meaning of Easter. “It is an epic scale dramatic production depicting Jesus’s Passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the Resurrection,” the organisers said.

Booking is through Webtickets. The Diakonia Council of Churches will be holding its annual ecumenical Good Friday Service and Procession in front of the Durban City Hall, at dawn on Friday, starting at 6am. The service is hosted by Diakonia Council of Churches, working with eThekwini Municipality and volunteers. Each year, the service highlights a particular aspect of national suffering or injustice.

“The service this year will focus on the theme of ‘Abundance’ – taken from John 10:10. The theme looks at some of the stumbling blocks to living life abundantly: gender-based violence; recovering after the Covid-19; rebuilding after the floods; poverty and homelessness; xenophobia; crime and corruption; and, lack of opportunities for young people,” the Diakonia Council said. The sermon will be delivered by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, the general secretary of the South African Council of Churches. Handel’s choral masterpiece, “The Messiah”, one of the world’s best loved oratorio, will be performed at the Playhouse Opera on Easter Sunday at 3pm.