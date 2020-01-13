Plot twist: Umbilo gran holds up would-be robber









File picture: Pexels Durban - In a twist of events, an elderly Umbilo woman gave her would-be attacker the fight of his life when she fired warning shots and held him up at gunpoint until help arrived and took over the scene. According to Blue Security media liaison, Andreas Mathios, the woman confronted the suspect after he had broken into her property. The incident occurred just before 10am on Saturday. “The resident heard noises on her property and confronted the suspect who had broken into the outbuilding on the premises. He had removed two ladders from the outbuilding,” Mathios said. He said the woman fired two warning shots and ordered the suspect to lie down flat on the ground or a third bullet would hit him. "He complied and lay on the ground. The woman continued pointing her firearm at the suspect until our officer and the police arrived at the scene of the crime. We received multiple panic alarm activations from her neighbours who reported that they had heard the gunshots. Our officer responded to the scene where the woman insisted on keeping her firearm pointed at the suspect until he had been securely handcuffed,” Mathios said.

Umbilo SAPS arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Meanwhile, Umbilo police are still searching for a Glenwood man who is on the run after police found a cache of ammunition, fake passports and a rifle at a property where he lived.

Police were called to the residence in Evans Road after the Sheriff of the court arrived to hand the resident an eviction notice and remove property, as per a court order.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the man had not been paying rental at the house and when the court official arrived, he was not home. She said while the Sheriff was busy taking property out of the house, the police discovered multiple components of bullet reloading set-up.

A total number of 668 various types of ammunition, 3840 bullet casings, gun powder and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the same house.

Gwala added that a preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the illegal occupant of the house was previously charged for possession of explosives and ammunition and was out on bail. The man remains at large.





