Durban - In a twist of events, an elderly Umbilo woman gave her would-be attacker the fight of his life when she fired warning shots and held him up at gunpoint until help arrived and took over the scene.
According to Blue Security media liaison, Andreas Mathios, the woman confronted the suspect after he had broken into her property. The incident occurred just before 10am on Saturday.
“The resident heard noises on her property and confronted the suspect who had broken into the outbuilding on the premises. He had removed two ladders from the outbuilding,” Mathios said.
He said the woman fired two warning shots and ordered the suspect to lie down flat on the ground or a third bullet would hit him.
"He complied and lay on the ground. The woman continued pointing her firearm at the suspect until our officer and the police arrived at the scene of the crime. We received multiple panic alarm activations from her neighbours who reported that they had heard the gunshots. Our officer responded to the scene where the woman insisted on keeping her firearm pointed at the suspect until he had been securely handcuffed,” Mathios said.