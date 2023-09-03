PMB municipal pools ‘will be ready for summer’

Durban - With the start of the warm summer season, the Msunduzi Municipality has given residents an assurance that public swimming pools will be ready for use this summer. Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, Councillor Nokuthula Msimang, who is the chairperson of the Community Services Portfolio Committee, and Acting GM of Community Services Wilson Mhlongo, visited the Buchanan, Berg Street, and Woodlands swimming pools last week.

They assessed the state of these swimming pools, their accessibility, the security, the availability of lifeguards etc. The visit coincided with September 1, which is regarded as Spring Day. Thebolla said he was impressed with the work that has been done to improve the conditions of city pools, with some set to reopen in the coming weeks, including Alexandra swimming pool. “Spring is here and the swimming season is here, we are very proud that we can tell our people that our pools are ready,” he said. adding that they had assessed several pools, and they were ready for swimmers.