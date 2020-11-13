PMB ratepayers must know their rights

Mzimkhulu Thebolla Durban – RATEPAYER organisations have urged the Msunduzi Municipality to educate residents on their rights and benefits when it comes to billing discounts, to avoid sending them incorrect bills. They sayd many who qualify for indigent status and pensioner rebates were receiving astronomical bills they could not afford because they did not taken advantage of billing discounts The municipality has been battling to fix its billing system, and residents have been receiving incorrect bills. The problem has largely been blamed on the City’s financial billing system. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla yesterday visited the AS Chetty Building, where ratepayers pay their municipal bills. The visit was sparked by concerns over the City’s billing challenges.

The municipality is faced with a ballooning debt for services, estimated to be about R4 billion.

It has recently tightened its credit control policy, requiring people to pay half of what they owe upfront and repay the rest within a few months. It has also adopted a “no nonsense” attitude towards defaulters.

Garth Rampaul, representing Woodlands ratepayers, said there were pensioners in the area who were faced with bills in the region of R40 000.

“One of the big problems is the education of residents on the benefits they qualify for. Those who cannot afford to pay, qualify to register as indigents but many do not know that, same as pensioners, they do not know they qualify for pensioner rebates.

“The municipal credit policy now is that residents that are disputing the bill should pay 50% of that bill while they dispute it. If a pensioner owes R40 000, where are they suppose to get half of that money?” he asked.

He said they had received hundreds of billing complaints in their engagements with residents across the municipality.

Janette Molefe, of the Greater Edendale Ratepayers, said another big problem was water leaks.

“The municipal pipes are old and they leak. The water that leaked into the ground goes to your bill and you will have to pay,” she said.

Thebolla said they were aggrieved by how the billing system was implemented by the service provider, describing it as dysfunctional and incomplete.

He said the municipality would take legal action against the service provider. The name of the service provider is known to The Mercury.

The municipality paid R251 million for the implementation of the billing system, which was R90m more than what had been budgeted for.

“I have seen the financial system in other places and it works well. Here, it does not work well because its installation was not completed, there were other modules that were not installed, which is making the system dysfunctional,” he said.

Thebolla said they had taken steps to address billing problems, including meter reading every month to ensure correct billing.

Hlomuka urged residents to continue paying for services so as not to collapse the municipality, adding they had noticed significant improvements in the issuing of bills following complaints previously, and would be releasing a detailed report of these improvements.

“We realise that the success of our ongoing intervention at Msunduzi will ultimately be measured by the improvement of customer services on the ground – that is Msunduzi Municipality’s many residents and ratepayers,” said Hlomuka.

