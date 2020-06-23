PnP's Hyper by the Sea closed for deep sanitisation after Covid-19 case is confirmed

Durban - Pick n Pay Hyper By The Sea was closed for deep sanitisation after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. According to a statement issued by PnP, the worker's close contacts were traced and they were sent home to self-quarantine. "The staff member’s close contacts were immediately traced and they were sent home to self-quarantine for the required period," PnP said in a statement. "As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member have been screened by health practitioners. A specialist cleaning team has deep cleaned and sanitised the store. We are liaising closely with the health authorities and will reopen the store soon." The retail giant added that they have taken the necessary precautions to screen staff before work each day.

PnP said they have put up a number of measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in stores.

As per the latest figures from the Department of Health, there are now more that 100 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA.

On Monday night, the Health Ministry announced that the country's Covid-19 cases stood at 101 590 with the Western Cape sitting on 52 554 cases, Gauteng on 22 341 and the Eastern Cape on 16 895 cases.

In SA, 1991 people have died from Covid-related causes.

The mortality rate stands at 2%, while there have been 53 444 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.6%. A total of 1 353 176 tests have been completed, of which 25 116 are new tests.

The Mercury