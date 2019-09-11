Rosemary Conabeer, Natasha Conabeer’s mother, with relatives Benedictor Goba and Nosipho Goba in Inanda yesterday during a visit by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The mother of Natasha Conabeer, who died shortly after she was found, wept during a visit by KwaZulu-­Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and newly appointed eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, to her Inanda home yesterday. Natasha died in hospital on Monday morning, just one day after she was found outside her mother’s home in a critical condition.

Natasha had been missing for almost three weeks after her friends said she left her Florida Road flat to visit her mother in Inanda.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Natasha’s aunt, Nosipho Goba, said they were finding it hard to accept her death.

Goba said that according to a report from the hospital, Natasha had suffered organ failure.

“According to the hospital report, the doctors said that they suspect that she had been poisoned. They also said that according to the blood samples that they collected, there was paracetamol and also brake fluid in her system. We are just waiting for the post-mortem to tell us everything,” said Goba.

She said that after Natasha went missing, the family frantically searched for her including in hospitals and mortuaries. “After she was dropped off, her mother heard a noise touching the door and she thought it was a dog. She was shocked when she realised that it was her daughter.”

Zikalala said they would identify all cases of woman abuse and follow up on them.

“We want to ensure that the perpetrators are not given bail and are given heavy sentences.”

Kaunda said fighting crime was not the sole responsibility of the government, but was a collective responsibility of all sectors of society.

“We need to be action-oriented so that we are able to arrest this scourge,” said Kaunda.

The Mercury