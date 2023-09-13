Police arrest 3 suspects moments after they robbed a store at a mall in Greytown

Durban - Three suspects were arrested by vigilant police officers moments after they robbed a store at a shopping mall in Greytown on Tuesday, according to KwaZulu-Natal provincial police. According to police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, police came upon information of a vehicle which was travelling along the R33 Road that was suspected to have been involved in a business robbery.

Netshiunda said the information was operationalised and a vehicle fitting the description was spotted. He said a high-speed chase ensued. “With the assistance of private security, the vehicle was pursued until the suspects abandoned their vehicle in the Othulwinilwezulu area and fled on foot.

“The three suspects eventually ran out of space and were arrested,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said three unlicensed firearms, a stolen vehicle and cellphones suspected to have been stolen during the business robbery were found in the possession of the suspects. He said all three suspects will appear in court soon.

Three suspects in possession of guns were arrested shortly after they robbed a store at a shopping mall in Greytown. Picture: Supplied Last month police arrested nine suspects shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, near Dundee in KZN.

Netshiunda said the suspects allegedly stormed into a liquor store, two of them armed with firearms, and robbed the store of a large quantity of liquor, money and sound equipment. “A team consisting of officers from the uMzinyathi Crime Intelligence, Glencoe K9 and Border Intelligence mobilised resources and operationalised intelligence which pointed them to a house at Sithembile area in Dundee where the suspects were arrested,” he said. He said the suspects were believed to be a gang that has been terrorising the community of Glencoe and Dundee.