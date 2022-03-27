Police arrest bogus eThekwini Municipality workers wanted for robbery of Phoenix family

Durban - Three suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a Phoenix family last week while pretending to be eThekwini Municipality employees conducting official business have been arrested. IOL reported last week Thursday that a family was held up inside their home on by six armed robbers who posed as officials of the eThekwini Municipality.

The suspects used a fake document to enter the home to conduct an electrical inspection. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Phoenix police officers received information on Saturday at 12.30pm of a vehicle with five occupants, who had committed a house robbery in the Phoenix area earlier in the week. “Upon investigation and viewing the video footage, the police officers realised that the vehicle was used in a robbery in Phoenix on Thursday last week where the suspects were posing as municipal workers,” she said.

Mbele said the police officers received further information that the vehicle was heading towards KwaMashu from Reservoir Hills. “Police officers proceeded toward the M19 following the information. While on the M19, the police officers located the vehicle on Inanda Road travelling towards Parlock,”she said. According to police a chase ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire.

“The suspect's vehicle crashed along a barrier on Inanda Road near Parlock,” said Mbele. Mbele said while all five suspects were apprehended, two died at the scene. “The suspects were injured in the collision and two were declared dead on scene while the other three were detained,” she said.

She said during a search of the vehicle two firearms, jewellery, cellphones and various other items were found. “On initial investigation it was discovered that one of the suspects is currently out on bail for a robbery which was committed at the Phoenix Plaza during November last year where two jewellery stores were robbed,” said Mbele. Police seized both firearms which will be taken for ballistic testing. The vehicle that crashed was also seized and impounded for further investigation.

Marshall Security spokesperson Colin Powell said the gang of armed robbers are wanted for terrorising residents across the greater Durban North, Avoca and Phoenix areas in recent weeks through multiple hijackings and house robberies. Mbele said three suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court facing charges for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.