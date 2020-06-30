Police arrest three rape suspects in crackdown

Durban - Three rape suspects were arrested in various parts of Durban in the past week, as police cracked down on people accused of gender-based violence. The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, applauded the Durban police’s Crime Intelligence Unit for the swift arrest of an alleged rapist, hours after the double rape occurred. Khoza said a 51-year-old woman and her 7-year-old granddaughter were allegedly raped in their home in Chesterville Extension on Sunday morning. Police followed a lead and arrested a 30-year-old man in the Durban Point area in the afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a second grandchild, who is 12 years old, managed to escape.

Mbele said the accused was charged with two counts of rape.

“We strongly condemn this and we will be closely watching this case when it goes to court. Police have done great work in this case. We urge communities to partner with police to end this disturbing trend,” Khoza said.

On Friday, a man was arrested near Verulam after he allegedly raped a primary school pupil.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of rape was being investigated by the Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Gwala said the 38-year-old suspect would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

Last week on Thursday, Mbele said a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Amanda Mthembu, whose body was found by Gingindlovu police and the Umhlali K9 Unit, in a sugar cane field in Dokodweni Reserve.

Khoza said the high incidence of rape in the province pointed to moral decay.

“We continue to witness women and children being violated, raped and abused by young people who are suppose to protect them.

“We are shocked by the extent of the abuse directed at women and children in our communities. The ghastly incidents of gender-based violence and femicide need us all in society to commit ourselves to put an end to this shame.”