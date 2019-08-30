Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Durban - BRAZEN criminals robbed two businesses in Durban yesterday as police brace for a spike in robberies as the end of the year approaches. Mayuri’s Jewellers in The Pavilion shopping centre in Westville was robbed.

“A large group of armed men forced the gate open with a crowbar at 8.50am, entered the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery. The suspects fled into the parking area and drove away.”

No shots were fired, but provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, said one person was injured.

Zwane said a case of robbery had been opened at the Westville SAPS.

Matrix Warehouse Computers in Arbor Crossing Shopping Complex in Amanzimtoti was also burgled at 4.30am yesterday.

“The business premises in Amanzimtoti was broken into by unknown suspects and 15 laptops and other valuable items were stolen,” he said.

Zwane confirmed the incident, adding that a case of burglary had been opened.

Business Against Crime project manager Naeem Rahiman said they would be meeting the relevant authorities across the province in the next two weeks.

“Clearly, there is a problem and we have to address it because we are at a stage where there is a no-win situation,” said Rahiman.

“We need to work with our local police and increase police visibility at shopping centres. We need to strategise our way forward.”

He said the loss of revenue businesses was experiencing was increasing at an alarming rate.

With the festive season around the corner, provincial police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, said they would be putting together their festive season strategy that would tackle cash-in-transit attacks and business robberies.

“We will be stepping up our current operations to ensure that these trends do not rear their ugly heads again. As we move towards the festive season, there will be an increase in police visibility,” said Jula.

“We are focusing on eliminating drugs in communities, firearms and illegal firearms,” he said.

“We will also be tackling trio crimes which include hijackings, business robberies and house-breakings.”

Earlier this month, Ntokozo Sosibo was jailed for 10 years for the heist in February last year at Mayuri’s Jewellers’ Phoenix branch.

Another seven suspects are still awaiting trial.

The Mercury