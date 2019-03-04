File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Portfolio Committee on Police has expressed concern over the number of attacks against police officers. The Committee's chairperson, Francois Beukman, said they were concerned about the attacks on officials around the country.

Last week, two police officers were attacked when they responded to an incident in Castlehill Drive in the Newlands West area. According to police, the officers wee conducting an operation when they were told about a hijacking nearby. The officers were taking down information when a car sped passed them.

The resident informed police that it was the same car that was hijacked. Police said the men in the car saw the officers and shot at them.

The officers reportedly fired back. The two policemen were wounded and one of the suspects was later arrested.

"The shooting and wounding of two police officers in Newlands West in KwaZulu-Natal highlights the brazen nature of these criminals and their disregard for life and for officers of the law. The continuing attacks on police can only be dealt with when communities share information with police, and police officers are in turn responsive to information shared with them," Beukman said.

He called on communities to work with police to implement preventative strategies to deal with this scourge.

"The committee will, for its part, continue to engage the Saps in efforts to find workable solutions to this worrying trend. The committee wishes the wounded Saps officers a speedy recovery and encourages them to continue the noble fight against crime," he said.

THE MERCURY