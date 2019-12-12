Durban - Despite two attacks on members of the local farming community this week, the latest research shows that there has been a marked decrease in the number of farm-related murders in the past financial year.
The research findings were released by Agri SA, which said that the decrease in statistics was an indication of a change in attitude on the part of the police and the fact that they recognise the seriousness of this matter. On Tuesday, a farm manager was attacked in Hidcote in the KZN Midlands.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “They demanded firearms and money. He had no guns and he was pushed into a cupboard and they drove away with his vehicle. It was later recovered in Ladysmith.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court soon,” Gwala said.
Last week an elderly woman was shot during a robbery at her home.