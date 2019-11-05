Police confirm body found at Howick Falls belongs to missing doctor









Rescue teams who assisted in the search for the missing doctor. Durban - Police have just confirmed that the body found floating at the Howick Falls on Tuesday morning, is that of missing Pietermaritzburg doctor, Vidhwan Singh. Singh, 70 disappeared last week Tuesday after leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at midday. Mountain Rise Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry, confirmed to The Mercury that it was Singh's body. The body was spotted exactly one week after Singh's car was found parked off at the Falls. A police source, who did not want to be named, said Singh’s cellphone signal had been picked up in close proximity to the Howick Falls area.

The source said Singh’s family had reported him missing on Tuesday night and officers along with private security firm Magma Security began to search for him.

According to a source close to the case, two letters were found in Singh’s vehicle.

One was a letter instructing that a sealed letter be handed over to his wife and sons.

Doctors in Pietermaritzburg described Singh as a “pioneer general practitioner” with about 35 years of experience in private practice.

“He is a well-respected man who is loved by his community and patients,” said a Pietermaritzburg doctor who asked not to be named.

On social media, those who knew Singh shared his picture along with prayers for his safe return.

In an interview with The Mercury earlier this week, Singh's family said they were hopeful that he would be found alive. They gathered every day in the area where Singh's car was parked, to pray for his safe return.

The Mercury