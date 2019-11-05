Durban - Police have just confirmed that the body found floating at the Howick Falls on Tuesday morning, is that of missing Pietermaritzburg doctor, Vidhwan Singh.
Singh, 70 disappeared last week Tuesday after leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at midday.
Mountain Rise Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry, confirmed to The Mercury that it was Singh's body.
The body was spotted exactly one week after Singh's car was found parked off at the Falls.
A police source, who did not want to be named, said Singh’s cellphone signal had been picked up in close proximity to the Howick Falls area.