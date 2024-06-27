Police confirm probe into the death of 20 cats in Pinetown

Pinetown police near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the death of at least 20 cats, some of which were locked in cages, at a rescuer’s house in the Glen Park on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo told ‘The Mercury’ that police in Pinetown are investigating a case of confining animals without adequate ventilation.

This comes after ‘The Mercury’ described the horrific incident in a report on Wednesday. In the report, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the SPCA were alerted to a nauseating stench emanating from the property and when staff entered the home, they found “a grisly scene reminiscent of a horror movie.” Powell said the cats were in various stages of decomposition.

The carcasses of at least 20 cats, some locked in cages, were discovered at a house in Glen Park, Pinetown. Kloof and Highway SPCA manager Barbara Patrick said they were informed that the house is an animal rescue organisation.

“This case was one of the most traumatic and devastating that we have ever investigated, to think that an ‘animal rescuer’ would allow animals to die in locked cages without food or water, it’s unforgivable,” said Patrick. Patrick urged members of the public to be vigilant and check on the organisation that they are donating money to, or giving unwanted stray cats, dogs and other animals to. “This person was appealing for funds and food, and was receiving donations while dead cats were in her home. Our vet estimated that the cats had died months ago, this had not just happened. These cats and kittens suffered in the care, custody and control of ‘an animal rescuer’,” she said.