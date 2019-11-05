Police crack down on online cannabis dispensaries, health shops









Police have vowed to crack down on online cannabis dispensaries, health shops Picture: Pixabay Durban - Cannabis shop owners purporting to be operating legally in Durban could face prison time for drug dealing as police vow to crack down on the illegal business practice. The SAPS and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) have issued a stern warning to dispensaries, outlets, online stores and social media platforms that are selling cannabis and cannabis-related products to the public. A number of “coffee and health shops”, including online dispensaries, have mushroomed since the Constitutional Court handed down judgment on private cannabis use last year. Sahpra said the effect of the judgment was that only an adult person (18 years and older) may use, possess or cultivate cannabis in private for his or her personal consumption in private. The use or possession of cannabis in private, other than by an adult for his or her personal consumption, is not permitted. However, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the apex court ruling had been misinterpreted, resulting in illegal and unregulated establishments springing up.

Naidoo said that the selling of cannabis, “except where specifically allowed in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act”, remained illegal and a number of shops were operating illegally under the Traditional Health Practitioners Act (No 22 of 2007).

In terms of the Act, the definition of “traditional medicine” means an object or substance used in traditional health practice for the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of a physical or mental illness or any curative or therapeutic purpose. It does not include a dependence-producing or dangerous substance or drug. Naidoo said some of these illegal businesses were also being sold to members of the public as franchises authorised to deal in cannabis and cannabis-related products.

“Dealing in cannabis remains a serious criminal offence in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act (No 140 of 1992. The SAPS is mandated to and will act, not only against businesses that sell cannabis illegally, but against customers who buy these products,” Naidoo said.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Naidoo said police had been conducting operations across the country, and made arrests in Musgrave in Durban recently.

“We’ve also been seeing on social media people advertising and selling these products online. We want to strongly warn the public that if they think we don’t know what they’re doing, we do, and we’ll not hesitate to arrest and charge them,” he said.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden said purchasing cannabis products from unauthorised dealers could be dangerous as customers had no idea what the actual ingredients were and how the product was produced.

“Sahpra focuses on safety, quality and efficacy as part of its mandate and with such products, this can’t be determined,” he said.

According to the joint SAPS/Sahpra statement, cannabis - the whole plant or parts or products of it - and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the psychoactive substance that gives one a “high” - are listed as Schedule 7 substances in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965 (Act 101 of 1965).

However, the exception was made for processed hemp fibre and products containing not more than 0.1% of THC in a form not suitable for ingestion, smoking or inhaling purposes; or when present in processed products made from cannabis seed containing not more than 0.001% of THC; or when used for medicinal purposes.

Sahpra and the SAPS said cannabidiol (CBD) was listed as a Schedule 4 substance. They said a person who imports or manufactures a CBD-containing medicine in accordance with the exclusion notice must be in possession of a licence issued in terms of Section 22C (1) (b) of the Medicines Act and comply with relevant standards.

The Mercury