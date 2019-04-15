File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Hundreds of police officers are expected to march to the Durban City Hall today to hand over a memorandum of understanding to police management, highlighting a number of grievances related to “unfair” promotions and the lack of an increase in danger pay. The city has granted permission for the march.

Earlier in the year, officers embarked on a go-slow after the promotion of officers from certain police units.

South African Police and Allied Workers’ Union convenor Lee Mchunu said the march was not organised by a specific union.

“The march has been organised by a group calling themselves ‘SAPS concerned members’. They want to speak up for the rights of all officers who have not been promoted despite years of service.

“We want to know how the department can promote someone who just graduated in 2016, but overlook someone who has worked most of his life in the police force,” Mchunu said.

A number of police officers, who spoke to The Mercury on the condition of anonymity, claimed that officers affiliated to the tactical response team, VIP unit and other specialised units were promoted within months, while other officers with more than two decades in the force were left out in the cold.

Mchunu said when police embarked on a go-slow, a petition was submitted to the portfolio committee on police, but to date they had not been addressed.

Regarding the unhappiness of members, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “As far as we are concerned, those voicenotes and messages are a hoax. They have no substance and are made by faceless individuals and could very well not even be SAPS members. The SAPS is an essential service and any form of industrial action would be considered as being unprotected, thus illegal.”

THE MERCURY