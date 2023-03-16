Police foil alleged assassination of a ‘prominent’ person in Durban, 5 suspected hitmen arrested

Durban – On Thursday afternoon, five suspected hitmen who were allegedly on a mission to assassinate a “prominent individual” were intercepted and arrested by the police in Cato Manor in Durban after police received a tip-off. According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, police officers were on routine patrol duties when a member of the community alerted them about vehicles with suspicious-looking occupants.

He said the vehicles were reportedly making rounds in the area. Naicker said the tactically-ready police officers called for back-up and the suspects were cornered on Montille Road. “Four suspects who were travelling in two vehicles were arrested and two AK47 assault rifles were found in one of the vehicles.

“One vehicle attempted to speed off but was outsmarted by the police who managed to stop it a few kilometres from the original scene, where the fifth suspect was arrested,”he said. Police are hot on the heels of the sixth suspect, he said. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the vehicles was reported hijacked by four knife-wielding suspects in Inanda in March 2023,” he said.

Meanwhile in an unrelated incident, Naicker said two suspects have been remanded in custody and will be back in the dock on 26 April 2023 in the Pinetown Regional Court following their arrest by the police in Mariannhill. He said the two suspects, aged 24 and 26, were arrested for cases of armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition which they are alleged to have committed in Pinetown. “(A) shrewd police investigation successfully placed the two suspects at the crime scenes in Mariannhill and the firearm which was found in their possession was positively linked with the murder of five people who were killed on the same day at two separate crime scenes,” said Naicker.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised the police officers who had acted swiftly to operationalise information from a community member. Mkhwanazi said the successful arrest of the suspected hitmen contributed to maintaining the trust that residents of KwaZulu-Natal had in the police. “We always encourage community members to provide us with information about criminal activities and the actions of the police officers who worked on the information and prevented a murder or murders is commendable.