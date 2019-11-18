File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal believe they are just days away from nabbing a syndicate that has been stealing cellphone tower batteries and cables, worth millions of rands, from structures around the province. Recently, officers pounced on a gang of men and recovered items to the value of R450 000.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a team had been assigned to investigate a number of theft cases in the area.

“Police proceeded to a house in Elandskop in Pietermaritzburg where they spotted a car parked on the premises. As the police officers approached the vehicle, a gang of men fled into the mountains nearby. The vehicle, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence was also seized by police for further investigation. Investigations are ongoing and police expect to make arrests soon,” Naicker said.

KZN SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the tower batteries.