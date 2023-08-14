Police hunt for killers after uMlazi shootings

Durban - Police are searching for gunmen who killed six people in uMlazi’s Q section on Friday. The deceased were identified as Maxwell Sibisi, Zweli Sibisi, Mlungisi Zuma, Phuphu Dlamini and Thabani Mbhele. The sixth victim has not been identified.

Ward councillor Brian Sindane said he did not know the motive for the murders, but it was believed to be drug-related. “These killings make us feel unsafe. We are pleading with the community to come forth and share details as to what happened so that the culprits will get arrested. During the week we will meet with the families to discuss how they will prepare for the funerals,” he said. He added that there had been a report of a shooting on Saturday in the area in which two other people were killed, but this had not been confirmed by the police yesterday.

A member of the community, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said it was understood that one of the suspects was from the area. “We heard gunshots and stayed indoors as we did not know where they were coming from. When the gunshots stopped, we went to go and see what had happened and came across the dead bodies,” she said. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said that the police had launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in Friday’s shooting.

“Information at this stage suggests that four suspects stormed a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside. One person was shot inside a back room while the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds.” He said it was alleged that the same suspects proceeded to an informal settlement, which is just a few metres away from the first scene, and shot three people inside a shack. “Two were confirmed dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was believed to be leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them. “It has been revealed that he has an outstanding arrest warrant for another murder (at which scene) he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally, and reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased was in possession of his identity document,” he said. He added that three of the suspects had been identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources had been activated to find the suspects.