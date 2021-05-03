Police hunt for pair over Newlands East teen’s kidnapping

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo

DURBAN - POLICE are searching for two people who could have information regarding the kidnapping of Newlands East teenager Mmeli Ngcobo.

Mmeli, 16, was allegedly kidnapped outside his school in Newlands East early this year.

At the time, police said it was alleged that on February 17, Mmeli took a cellphone belonging to his classmate.

Police said his classmate’s parents came to the school and gave Mmeli until February 22 to return it.

On February 22, after school, Mmeli was allegedly approached by two men in a Mercedes-Benz and forced into the vehicle.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement on Monday that detectives working on the case are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating Hopewell “Bhuti” Nyamakazi, 48, and Zinhle Promise Nyawuza, 42, as they could be of assistance in a kidnapping case.

Hopewell “Bhuti” Nyamakazi, 48. Picture: Supplied.

Zinhle Promise Nyawuza, 42, Picture: Supplied.

Last month, Newlands East residents along with Mmeli’s family marched in the Durban CBD demanding answers from the police about the case.

Mmeli’s father, Prince Ngcobo, had told The Mercury last month that they were still awaiting DNA results of a body that was found two weeks after his son was kidnapped. He said to date they were still waiting for the results.

Mbele said if anyone had information about the whereabouts of Nyamakazi and Nyawuza they should contact the investigating officer Sergeant Luthuli on 082 334 8140 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

THE MERCURY