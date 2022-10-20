Police hunt for TikTok ‘comedian’ who slapped four donkeys to entertain his followers

Durban – Police are looking for a man who abused four donkeys in a TikTok video to entertain his followers. A National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) investigation led the animal welfare agency to a village in Limpopo and the animals were removed and taken to a place of safety.

In a statement on Thursday, the NSPCA said the investigation was launched after it received information and complaints regarding the video. “In the video, an ‘actor/musician’ is seen brutally slapping and terrorising four donkeys – apparently in an attempt to create humorous content for his viewers,” said the animal welfare organisation. The NSPCA said with nothing but the perpetrator's nickname, the organisation began a search for the donkeys and their abuser.

The organisation said the abuser was not present when the NSPCA found the donkeys. It applied for a warrant of arrest which was granted by the courts. “The NSPCA has also laid criminal charges against the abuser in terms of the Animals Protection Act no 71 of 1962.” “This abuser has not only deliberately harmed the donkeys, he has also disrespected the people who depend on donkeys for survival and he has portrayed South Africans in a negative light to the rest of the world. Anyone who has any influence over others should be leading by a good example instead of promoting the violence and abuse of vulnerable members of society.”

In a Facebook post, the NSPCA thanked its supporters and those who assisted in the rescue of the donkeys. “They are safe and their condition is already improving but they have a way to go before they can be put up for adoption.”

Four donkeys who were abused in a TikTok video were removed from a village in Limpopo and a warrant of arrest issued for the abuser. Picture: NSPCA