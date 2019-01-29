DURBAN - Two police officers from Sydenham appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Captain Alvin Peters and Constable Gavais Heslop have been charged with dealing in drugs, defeating the ends of justice and theft.

Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said the charges related to the discovery of about 3000 capsules of heroin.

Attorney Anand Nepaul described Peters as an officer with no pending cases or convictions against him.

Nepaul said while Heslop also had no pending cases against him and no previous convictions, he had been involved in a shooting in 2016. However, he was not charged in connection with the incident.

Both Peters and Heslop were granted R30000 bail on condition that they reported to the Organised Crime Unit based in the CBD once a week.

The case has been remanded to April 12.

