Mxolisi Kaunda Picture: Leon Lestrade (African News Agency)

Durban - POLICE operations in hot spots around the city are expected to intensify following the killing of a prominent Durban pastor at the weekend. The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the murder of pastor Sakhile Langa, who tried to stop suspects robbing a shop in Durban Point on Saturday night.

In a statement, Kaunda said police operations would focus on hot-spot areas, which included Albert Park, the Durban CBD, and North and South Beach.

“I have also asked the police to focus on raiding derelict buildings, which have become a hideout for criminals,” said Kaunda.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that common robberies and thefts were a concern in those areas.

He said although business robberies were not constant and arrests had been made, crimes of concern are theft from cars or theft of cars at North and South beaches.

“The areas are not hot spots but various crimes do take place there. Some community members do not lock their cars, or just leave valuables where they can be seen, which attracts criminals,” he said.

Zwane said that remote jamming and drugs had also become a major issue.

He said police officers conduct patrols and have since formulated a project team to deal with crime in the Durban CBD.

Zwane made an appeal to those concerned with crime to work with members of the community policing forum who are committed to eradicating crime.

Langa was shot and killed when he tried to apprehend a suspect, who had allegedly entered a shop and stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“A cleaner at the shop gave chase to the suspects and Langa went to assist and apprehended one of the suspects, who drew a firearm and shot him in the arm and chest.”

Zwane said police arrested a 52-year-old suspect in connection with robbery and murder, and he was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

Kaunda commended the police for arresting the suspect but said the remaining suspects were still on the run.

The Mercury