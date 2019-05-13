File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Phoenix police are investigating a case of murder after a man was set alight for allegedly stealing from his employer. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police had initially opened a case of attempted murder; however, when the man died in hospital yesterday morning, the charge changed to murder.

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Security spokesperson, Glen Naidoo, said they were alerted to the incident on Saturday.

“When we arrived, we found that the man had been set alight by a person who is known in the area. The man was critically injured and was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to a local government hospital. On Sunday (yesterday), the man succumbed to his injuries,” Naidoo said.

Images of the man’s wounds were shared on various social media crime groups. KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas called the incident barbaric.

“This is completely unacceptable. There’s no excuse for what this person has done.

“One can understand that people get fed up with police for not acting on certain matters, but if that’s the case, there are other structures they can complain to. At no point should a person take the law into their own hands. Now this person has committed a serious crime of murder,” De Haas said.

Zwane confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated at Phoenix police station.

“We’re appealing to the community not to take the law into their own hands. They must report any suspected criminals to the police or hand them to the police,” he said.

Naidoo said anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Phoenix police station.

THE MERCURY