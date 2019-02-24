The road leading to the bush where a man's body was found. Karinda Jagmohan

DURBAN - The South African Police Service in Chatsworth is investigating a case of murder after an alleged hijacking incident in Unit 11, Shallcross Yesterday.



Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a body of a 50-year-old man was found with one gunshot wound to his mouth.





“The body was discovered on Lilac Street, Crossmoor by a passer-by. His vehicle was later found abandoned at Moorton area,” said Gwala. Residents in Shallcross area in Durban worry as the crime seem to be mounting in the area.





One of the residents who asked not to be named in fear of their safety said that it is unfortunate that an individual had to be killed in this manner.





“Our area has an influx of criminals lurking our streets on a daily basis. We do not want any of our residents to become a tragic victim of another hijacking or robbery,” a resident said.





“It is an urgent plea to all residents to get more involved with the neighborhood watch. We have appealed to all the residents on so many occasions to come out and support the handful of guys that are trying their best to keep Shallcross safe,” said a resident.





- THE MERCURY